Netflix has released a first-look teaser for Mudbound, the Dee Rees-directed film that premiered to acclaim at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Set against the backdrop of the Mississippi Delta during the Jim Crow era after World War II, Mudbound follows two families – one black, one white – bound together by the hardships of farm life. Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Jonathan Banks and Garrett Hedlund star.

Netflix paid $12.5 million for the film in one of the biggest deals at the Sundance fest. As Deadline reported, the price tag slightly exceeded the $12 million that Amazon paid for U.S. and other rights to the Michael Showalter-directed The Big Sick.

The film was financed by MACRO, Zeal, and Black Bear. Mudbound is produced by Sally Jo Effenson, Cassian Elwes, and Carl Effenson, MACRO’s Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Chris Lemole, and Tim Zajaros. The exec producers include Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Daniel Steinman, Kyle Tekiela, Rees, Poppy Hanks, Kyle Tekiela, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, and Virgil Williams.

Mudbound will launch on Netflix and in select theaters on Friday, November 17. Check out the teaser above.