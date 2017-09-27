Dee Rees, whose much buzzed-about film Mudbound will be available to stream on Netflix in November, has signed on to direct the film adaptation of Joan Didion’s 1996 best-selling political thriller The Last Thing He Wanted. Cassian Elwes of Elevated, a producer on Mudbound, optioned the book last year to develop it in partnership with Rees.

The story follows a Washington Post journalist who is thrown unexpectedly into the dangerous world of arms dealing.

Marco Villalobos will write the script, and the Fyzz Facility will develop the project with an eye to co-financing the film as part of their first-look deal with Elwes.

Rees’ breakout film Pariah, which she wrote and directed, premiered at Sundance in 2011 and went on to pick up the John Cassavetes Award at the Independent Spirit Awards and the Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Director. She also wrote and directed the Emmy-winning HBO film Bessie, starring Queen Latifah as legendary blues belter Bessie Smith.

