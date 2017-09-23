Refresh for updates. For the sixth year, New York City’s Central Park will play host to the annual Global Citizen Festival which brings together musicians and world leaders to make commitments toward health, gender equality, education, and other poverty issues. This year, MSNBC and YouTube will be live streaming the event starting at 4 PM EST.

This year’s event features performances by Stevie Wonder, Green Day, Pharrell Williams, The Killers, The Lumineers, The Chainsmokers, Big Sean, Andra Day, and Alessia Cara.

Before the beginning of the festivities, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gave a passionate speech about climate change and making a difference, which seemed timely considering the natural disasters as of late. “Think globally, act locally!” he exclaimed.

The event began on September 29, 2012 and had more than 60,000 people in attendance. The fest featured live performances by Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, K’Naan and more. Since then, artists like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Pearl Jam, Coldplay, and more. Global Citizen fully utilizes social media and advocacy as tickets to the festival are accessed through points earned by taking actions to fight extreme poverty, such as signing petitions, sending tweets, calling your congressman, and more. The Global Citizen Rewards initiative uses this same strategy, digital platform and technology to spur music fans and change-makers alike to take action to help benefit the world’s poor. This concert is timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly to raise awareness and leverage government aid.