EXCLUSIVE: Maze Runner trilogy helmer Wes Ball is being pursued by Fox to direct Mouse Guard, an ambitious live action/VFX mix about a brotherhood of mice during medieval times sworn to protect the fellow rodents in their midst.

REX/Shutterstock

Matt Reeves is producing the film, which has a script by Book Of Eli and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story scribe Gary Whitta. The project is based on the Eisner-winning graphic novel series by David Petersen, and Reeves is producing through his 6th & Idaho shingle along with Boom! Studios’ Ross Richie and Stephen Christy.

Reeves most recently completed War for the Planet of the Apes and has turned his attention to the next iteration of the standalone Batman franchise. This project will use some of the advancements in performance capture performances that made the Apes franchise so compelling.

For Ball, Fox will next year release The Maze Runner: The Death Cure, with a January 26 release date set for the third installment of the James Dashner novel series. Ball has directed all three films.

He’s repped by APA and The Gotham Group.