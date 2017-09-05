Darren Aronofsky hit the Lido today to unveil his latest, mother! Previously shrouded in secrecy, the psychological horror pic plays out like a dark, twisted fever dream and is alternately being compared to The Shining and Rosemary’s Baby. Response was divided at this morning’s first press screening, while the first reviews are widely positive.

Academy attention will almost certainly focus on Jennifer Lawrence who plays the title character, and through whose perspective — and on whose face — Aronofsky lingers throughout.

The film opens with Lawrence awaking in a mid-renovation octagonally-shaped country mansion, which she shares with her writer husband, HIM (Javier Bardem), who is suffering from writers’ block. When a sick fan (Ed Harris) visits with his wife (Michelle Pfieffer), the couple’s stilted isolation comes crashing down with HIM welcoming the new arrivals and Mother desperate to restore her sanctuary.

To say any more would be to spoil the journey Aronofsky takes the audience on from there, which both delighted and baffled the Sala Darsena this morning.

The movie is clearly a thinker, because what follows is at turns a metaphor for a crumbling world, and a deep and personal reflection on the creative process, full of apocalypse imagery and echoes of Goya and Bosch. Tweets reflected a sense that mother! might have to sit with viewers to be fully understood.

Paramount is releasing on September 15 domestically.