The Imitation Game and Passengers helmer Morten Tyldum, who directed the pilot for Paramount Television’s Jack Ryan, is expanding his relationship with the studio behind the upcoming Amazon drama series. Tyldum has signed a two-year exclusive overall deal with Paramount TV. Under the pact, he will direct two upcoming pilots for the company and will continue to work on Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, in addition to developing.

“After such a great experience working with everyone at Paramount TV on the Jack Ryan pilot, I am thrilled to continue our collaboration by developing and creating new and exciting projects together,” said Tyldum.

On the big screen, Tyldum most recently directed the Jennifer Lawrence-Chris Pratt sci-fi saga Passengers. He received an Oscar nomination for the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Imitation Game and before that helmed the Jo Nesbo adaptation Headhunters. Tyldum was recently tapped to direct Exit West, based on Mohsin Hamid’s bestseller for Joe and Anthony Russo’s production venture. The Russo brothers also made a first-look feature film deal with Tyldum and his Mimir Banner.

“Morten is a visionary and the type of talent that we are proud to work with as we continue to put Paramount TV’s unique mark on cutting-edge content,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount Television. “He is a captivating storyteller and after seeing his work on Headhunters, The Imitation Game and our own Jack Ryan, we knew we had to further our relationship to create visually stunning programming reflective of his cinematic talent.”

In TV, Norwegian-born Tyldum also directed the first two episodes of Starz’s upcoming series Counterpart starring J.K. Simmons. He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Syndicate Entertainment and attorney Michael Schenkman.