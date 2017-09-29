Monica Bellucci will join Ben O’Toole and Tess Haubrich to star in the sci-fi horror film Nekromancer directed Australian filmmaker brothers Kiah and Tristan Roache-Turner.

The casting was announced today by Entertainment One, Hopscotch Features and Guerilla Films.

Described as genre-mashing, sci-fi-horror, Nekromancer will see the return of the Wyrmwood directors in the mix of gore and comedy that turned their debut feature into a fest hit. For Nekromancer, Kiah Roache-Turner will direct, with Andrew Mason and Troy Lum producing for Hopscotch Features along with Tristan Roache-Turner of Guerilla Films.

“Monica Bellucci brings her wonderful talents and considerable glamour to our production and we are thrilled to have her on board working alongside this group of exciting up-and-coming actors,” said Kiah Roache-Turner and the producers.

“Kiah and Tristan are among the most exciting new talents in this genre and we’re delighted to be working with such bold new filmmakers,” said Mason and Lum.

The film is being financed by eOne with Screen Australia and Create NSW. eOne will distribute the film, with partners Sierra/Affinity handling worldwide sales.

Bellucci, perhaps best known for roles in The Passion of the Christ, Irréversible, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and Spectre, recently appeared as herself in a dream sequence – and a season highlight – of Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return. She also recently appeared as the bride in Emir Kusturica’s On the Milky Road.

Bellucci is represented by Laurent Gregoire of Paris based agency Adequat.

Ben O’Toole (Detroit, Horse Soldiers, Hacksaw Ridge) is represented by Sydney’s United Management. Tess Haubrich (Alien: Covenant, Wolf Creek) is repped by Independent Management Company in Sydney.

Nekromancer will shoot at various locations in Sydney later this year.