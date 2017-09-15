Viacom’s TV Land has quietly acquired Warner Bros TV’s CBS multi-camera comedy series Mom in off-network cable syndication, shared with its sister network CMT.

Once a hot commodity, unless they are a hit the size of The Big Bang Theory broadcast comedy series are not that easy to sell in syndication these days, even multi-camera ones that traditionally repeat better. Warner Bros Domestic Television sold Chuck Lorre’s Mom to the Tribune stations in a cash-and-barter deal last August before focusing on landing a cable network. It subsequently stuck a deal with TV Land for a modest license fee, which has been the case for virtually all network comedy series to land off-network sales in the past year or so, including the single-camera Black-ish and The Goldbergs.

TV Land bought Mom without much fanfare, not officially announcing the acquisition until today unveiling a two-week launch event for the series starting this coming Monday, September 18. A trailer for the series’ upcoming run on TV Land was posted on the network’s website a couple of weeks ago. You can watch it below.

“Mom speaks perfectly to TV Land’s audience of women who are looking for bright comedies that come from the heart,” said Frank Tanki, General Manager of TV Land and CMT. “We’re so thrilled to add Mom to our lineup.”

On TV Land, Mom will join such other female-focused series as flagship original comedy Younger. Its CMT run will start October 2.

This is a late sale for Mom, which enters its fifth season on CBS this fall. It premieres simultaneously in daily cable and broadcast syndication.

The well-received by critics Mom stars Emmy winner Allison Janney and Anna Faris as two generations of the Plunkett women who reconnect with each other as they try to stay sober and overcome their rocky past. It has been a modest but steady ratings performer for CBS.