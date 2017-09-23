EXCLUSIVE: As The Good Place kicked off its second season on NBC this week, the network has bought two high-profile new projects co-written and executive produced by The Good Place creator/executive producer Mike Schur. Both have received put pilot commitments with significant penalties attached.

One, a musical, is a collaboration with The Good Place co-executive producers Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan as well as Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. The other is an unlicensed bar comedy he is doing with Josh Malmuth (Superstore). Both projects hail from Universal TV, Schur’s studio-based Fremulon banner and 3 Arts.

The untitled Siegal and Morgan musical project, written by Siegal and Morgan, is a half-hour comedy musical set in New York City. The trio executive produce with Seller and Flody Suarez via their Universal TV-based Seller Suarez Productions as well as 3 Arts’ David Miner.

The untitled Josh Malmuth project, written by Malmuth, centers around an unlicensed bar that a woman runs out of her backyard. The duo exec produce with Miner.

In addition to NBC/Uni TV’s The Good Place, Schur also co-created and executive produces the Fox/Uni TV comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. he is repped by UTA.

Siegal and Morgan have worked on several Uni TV comedy series from Tina Fey, including 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Great News. They are repped by UTA.

Malmuth previously was a writer-producer on Fox’s New Girl. Seller executive produces the upcoming NBC musical drama series Rise.