The View co-host’s “hatred of Donald Trump is so irrational,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said this morning on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria. But, the frequent View guest, who appeared on the show Wednesday with daughter/White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, admitted, “I actually like Whoopi, and I get along with Joy.”

“It’s exactly what we expected would happen,” Huckebee said of his View visit. “I didn’t go in there thinking they were going to give me warm hugs and kisses. I’ve been on that show many times. But I think it’s important that those of us who are conservative, that we’re willing to go into the lion’s den. That we show that were not afraid. We’ve got a position, we’re willing to defend it, and frankly it juxtaposes our view and our spirit verses theirs, which is full of anger and irrational hatred toward the President.”

“Their hatred of Donald Trump is so irrational that I think that comes across. But it’s just amazing to me to think they believe that they’re representing.”

The Ladies of The View responded: