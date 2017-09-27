Michelle Williams is the latest A-list actor to jump into the world of comic book movies. The Oscar-nominated actor is in talks to join Sony’s Venom starring Tom Hardy in the titular role of the iconic Spider-Man villain. Sony wouldn’t comment, but sources say talks are underway.

Once signed on, Williams will also join recent Emmy award-winning The Night Of actor Riz Ahmed. Details about her role and the movie’s plot have been kept under wraps. The movie will be Spider-Man-centric, but won’t be related to the Spider-Man cinematic universe, which includes the recent Sony/Marvel Studios collaboration Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Ruben Fleischer is set to direct a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad will produce. The film is one of Sony’s big banner films and is set to open on October 5, 2018.

The character of Venom, who is also known as Eddie Brock, was last portrayed on the big screen by Topher Grace in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

This marks another fantastical big-budget film for Williams as she has starred in Oz the Great and Powerful. She also stars in the forthcoming buzzy Hugh Jackman movie musical The Greatest Showman. Williams balances out the blockbuster fare with more emotionally poignant dramatic roles including last year’s Manchester by the Sea and the upcoming Wonderstruck from Todd Haynes.

