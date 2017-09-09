Michael Friedman, the phenomenally talented composer and lyricist of theatrical works, including Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, died today due to complications related to HIV/AIDS. He was 41, and word of his passing shocked and devastated the theater community.

Friedman’s death was confirmed by the Public Theater, where Friedman had his artistic home for the last decade, and where Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson had its 2009 New York premiere before moving to Broadway.

“Michael Friedman was one of the most brilliant, multi-talented theater artists of our time,” said Public Theater artistic director Oskar Eustis. “He was also a miracle of a human being: loving, kind, generous, hilarious, thrilling. His loss leaves a hole in the theater world that cannot be filled, and a hole in the hearts of those who loved him that will last forever.”

“Michael brought so much joy and beauty and humor to our lives,” said his sister Marion Friedman Young. “To lose him so soon is devastating. We are so grateful to the people who loved him, made art with him, and were so supportive of his work, and made it possible for Michael’s extraordinary gifts to reach so many people.”

In addition to his sister, Friedman is survived by by his parents Carolyn and John Friedman and his nephew John Henry Young.

