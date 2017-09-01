Michael Eisner, a longtime industry attorney and business affairs executive, has died of pancreatic cancer, Deadline confirmed. Eisner was a business affairs attorney at Carolco, and then moved to the business affairs departments of ICM and then WMA. Eisner stayed at WME after the merger and then became senior vice president and head of business & legal affairs for Hasbro Studios.

From there, he moved to Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz when that New York-based law firm formed an office in Los Angeles. On the corporate side, he performed extensive work for Hasbro as lead negotiator on all entertainment-related transactions, including complex rights deals and international co-productions. On the talent side, he has advised individuals ranging from first-time writers and emerging Sundance Film Festival award winners to well-established, billion-dollar-grossing filmmakers.

He was buried today at Groman Eden Mortuary in Los Angeles. Friends remembered him as a solid guy and strong executive who battled cancer and beat it in the past.