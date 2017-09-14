EXCLUSIVE: Michael Aronov, Tony winner for last season’s best play, J.T. Rogers’ Oslo, has been cast as an Israeli operative hunting for Adolf Eichmann in MGM’s upcoming film Operation Finale, joining a cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley (as Eichmann), Melanie Laurent and Nick Kroll. The film chronicles the hunt and eventual capture by Israeli operatives of Hitler’s lieutenant and self-described “Jewish specialist.”

Aronov will play Zvi Aharoni, an intense and arrogant Mossad agent who has a contentious relationship with, and is often at odds with Oscar Isaac’s character, also a Mossad operative. Aharoni is sent to Buenos Aires to confirm the identity of the man they suspect to be Eichmann and eventually identifies and assists in the capture and transportation of the war criminal.

In June, Aronov won the Tony Award for best featured performance by an actor in a play for his work in the critically acclaimed Oslo, about the secret negotiations leading to the Oslo Accords that briefly laid the groundwork for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The show reunited Aronov with director Bartlett Sher, with whom he had previously worked on a Broadway revival of Clifford Odets’ drama Golden Boy. Aronov will next be seen recurring on NBC’s The Blacklist. He previously recurred on the F/X series The Americans. Film work includes The Drop opposite Tom Hardy.

