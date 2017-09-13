MGM Television is adding to its scripted team as the studio’s output for scripted content continues to grow. Headed by Mark Burnett, MGM TV has hired Andrew Mittman as SVP Television Production and Development. In addition, Max Kisbye has been promoted to EVP Television Production & Development. Both report to Steve Stark, MGM’s President, Television Production & Development.

In his new position, Mittman will be responsible for creating and developing new television series for the studio. Mittman moves to MGM TV from Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries where he served as President of Film & Scripted Television.

During his tenure there, Mittman developed projects including Victoria Woodhull for Amazon Studios. Previously Mittman was head of Feature Film Development at BermanBraun where he developed Elvis for Warner Bros.,and and The Addams Family for MGM. Before BermanBraun, Mittman was VP Development at Lynda Obst Productions, where he worked on projects including Interstellar.

Kisbye will continue to oversee Fargo for FX, which garnered a win at this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards and a total of 16 Emmy nominations this year for its third installment. Also under his purview are Get Shorty, which was recently picked up for a second season at Epix; and Condor, the 10-episode straight-to-series drama for AT&T Audience Network.

“Andrew and Max are incredible assets to this team. With years of experience and stellar industry relationships, they have a keen sense of what will resonate in this ever-evolving television landscape. I couldn’t be happier to have them continue in our department’s dogged quest to deliver premium quality content across multiple platforms,” said Stark.