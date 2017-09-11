Here’s hoping President Donald Trump tweets about Melissa McCarthy being a no-show at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, when she won her second Emmy for her fifth time hosting Saturday Night live, in which she wowed America and knotted Trump’s knickers with her Unhinged Spicey portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

McCarthy’s Spicer parody so rattled the White House, it began to pull Spicer from his role as question-taker at press briefings with Sarah Huckabee Sanders often filling in. Then, the White House went even further and began to not televise its the briefings, lest SNL cast someone in the Sanders role.

Spicer tried to shrug off McCarthy’s hysterically cracked routine, though his stab at good sportsmanship got lost when, in one of his many playing-to-an-audience-of-one moments, he said SNL had “gone from being funny to just bad. Those aren’t jokes. They’re inappropriate.”

He was, of course, wrong. And the late-night show this past season enjoyed its biggest crowds in 23 years.

Tragically for the many fans of McCarthy’s performance, Sean Spicer abruptly resigned the gig in July, after putting up with Trump’s slights, back-stabs and press secretary-strategy-bungling tweets, for six months and one day. Spicer finally threw in the towel when Trump named financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director.

McCarthy, who previously won an Emmy for CBS’ Mike & Molly, has been nominated for all five of her hosting turns on SNL.