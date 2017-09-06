EXCLUSIVE: Melanie Laurent has been set to play the female lead and Nick Kroll has been set to play an Israeli operative in Operation Finale. They join Oscar Isaac in the MGM drama about the successful hunt and capture of notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Argentina in the 1960s. Ben Kingsley is playing Eichmann, and the film will begin production October 1 in Argentina.

Laurent will play Hanna, an anaesthesiologist and the only female member of the Mossad team led by Peter Malkin (Isaac), a group of Israeli spies tasked with hunting down Eichmann. The Mossad operative held a deep hatred for the Nazis after they murdered his sister and her children and had a particular obsession with nailing Eichmann. Hanna also has a romantic past with Malkin. Kroll plays Rossi, a major organizer of the plot to capture the fugitive Nazi. Chris Weitz is directing the script by Matthew Orton. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and La La Land‘s Fred Berger will produce under their Automatik banner alongside Isaac and Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire. Bridge of Spies scribe Matt Charman is executive producer.

Eichmann organized the transport of Jews from countries all over Europe to concentration camps where millions were murdered. After the war, he fled to his home country of Austria and then moved to Argentina. The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad uncovered the whereabouts of the infamous Nazi in 1960, and teams of Mossad and Shin Bet agents staged a raid to capture the war criminal and brought him to Israel to face crimes against humanity and the Jewish people. He was sentenced to hang and was executed in 1962, unrepentant all the way to the grave. The thriller is closer to the tone of Argo than Munich in creating thriller stakes in the manhunt for one of the most diabolical war criminals of the 20th century.

Laurent is best known for her work in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and more recently starred in the Angelina Jolie-directed By the Sea. She’s repped by WME and UBBA. Kroll is coming off the Jeff Nichols-directed Loving. He’s repped by WME and Rise Management.