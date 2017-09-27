NBC shared Nielsen stats this morning for both Megyn Kelly Today and her chief rival, ABC’s syndicated Live with Kelly and Ryan, showing that Megyn Kelly edged the duo’s talker in total viewers and the news demo.

Not so fast, Live’s syndicator pushed back.

According to the stats from Nielsen via NBC:

Megyn Kelly Today’s debut crowd of 2.93 million total viewers edged out syndicated Live with Kelly and Ryan’s 2.76M.

On Day 1, Megyn Kelly Today’s 917K viewers in the news demo, aka 25-54, finished ahead of of Ripa and Seacrest’s 850K.

NBC noted that MKT’s total-viewer lead is NBC’s best since a hiatus week in August, and the demo leads are the best since Labor Day, though some might call that damning with faint-ish praise.

And, besides, says Live’s syndicator, the comparison is hooey.

Live’s stats are “fasties” used in syndication and are “basically preliminary,” a Disney syndication exec tells Deadline.

“Syndication is a different animal because shows do not air in the same time period, or on the same network, in every market,” the exec explained. The Live stats are “based off a lineup provided by us, which is subject to change,” the numbers therefore have to be verified because they can change “and do change.”

That’s why syndication stats always are painfully slow in coming. Live‘s Monday final numbers will not be available until October 10.

Additionally, the exec noted, Kelly’s NBC show has the ability to rate only its first 48 minutes, owing to placement of the final national ad break. Live gets clocked for the full 60 minutes, whether they like it or not, because syndicators are contracted with stations whose execs demand to know how the entire show performs.

The exec volunteered MKT‘s full 60-minute stats. Total viewers: 2.85 million; news demo: 894K.

More fun when Day 2 stats arrive momentarily….