Megyn Kelly Today clocked good/inconclusive numbers for her launch as the latest member of NBC News’ Today show franchise. Monday’s NBC unveiling of the former Fox News star logged 2.93 million total viewers, 917,000 of whom fell into the so-called news demo: adults 25-54.

The jury’s still out as to what this means. Compared to same day/same timeslot last year, Kelly was down 4% in overall audience, down 11% in the news demo and own 15% in female news-demo viewers who, in theory, are the show’s target crowd.

But, NBC News notes, same day last year was the day of the highly hyped first debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton that became the most watched debate in history, logging a whopping 84M viewers. That’s the debate in which Hillary tried to shame Trump by bringing up that he led the birther movement, only Trump seemed pretty proud he’d gotten President Obama to cough up his birth certificate. At that debate, Trump also insisted his strongest asset was his temperament, demonstrating his sense of humor.

Kelly performed ahead of the timeslot’s previous Monday: 12% in overall audience and 8% in the news demo.

No final stats available for Kelly’s timeslot nemesis, the syndicated Live! with Kelly and Ryan, though early stats suggest Megyn Kelly Today comes out the winner and beats Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s September ratings so far. In the recently completed season, their syndicated talker averaged 3.1M viewers and 953K news-demo viewers.