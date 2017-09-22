Megyn Kelly says her new iteration of Today show’s 9 AM hour, Megyn Kelly Today, is going “to provide some connection in a disconnected world.”

“You know how we’re all feeling so divided as a country? You feel it, right? I know I feel it,” Kelly told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s Tonight Show.

“And I want to do something that makes people feel less divided and maybe even unified,” the former Fox News Channel IT Girl explained. “And maybe…they had fun and learned something, and were inspired, and at the end of the hour feel like, ‘ Yes! I’m going to do do that!’ or ‘Yes! I’m so glad I watched that!'”

Fallon, whose studio is very near hers, noted her set got changed around a lot during a week of practice shows. And there was a pole. “Let’s just say my mother was there that day and not going to say any more,” Kelly said, smiling. She called her mother, who will be on one of her programs, the “heroine of my life,” saying meeting her mom will explain to viewers a lot about Kelly herself. NBC new morning-news host described her mom as a “very colorful” person who got a tattoo at age 70 – a rosary on her foot — and dyed her hair pink.

Kelly, who brought Fallon a pie as a gift, cautioned it’s “going to take us a while to get from a walk to a run” on MKT, but added, “we feel good about it.”

Talking to audience is one of her favorite parts of the show, she said, explaining the crowd of about 150 feels like “they’re my co-hosts” which is the talking point of her EP who has been doing interviews for days walking up to Monday’s launch.

“I’m going to be me. I’m going to be my authentic self,” Kelly answered, when Fallon asked if she was going to be a cross of Oprah and Donahue.

Among her first week guests, Kelly will play host to The Ladies Of SNL, including outspoken Kate McKinnon. “I’m going to make her do her Hillary,” Kelly smiled. Fallon asked no follow-up question.