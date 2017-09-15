Fox News Channel confirmed this morning Meghan McCain, daughter of U.S. Senator John McCain, is leaving the network:

“Meghan has been a valuable part of Outnumbered and the Fox News team. We’re sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best.”

Senator McCain recently was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which he described as an aggressive brain cancer. In his first nationally televised interview after the diagnosis, 81-year-old McCain told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “You know, every life has to end one way or another.” The senator said he is happy about how his life has been lived to date, and that his treatment has been going very well. McCain underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments following surgery to remove the tumor.

In contrast, oldest daughter Meghan, tweeted anxiously after his July diagnosis, that she and other family member “endured the shock of the news” and “now we live with the anxiety about what comes next,” noted Variety, which first posted news of her FNC exit.

This morning, she tweeted:

I’m so thankful to @FoxNews for the chance to be on @OutnumberedFNC but I’m leaving to focus on other things, I have no doubt the show will — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 15, 2017