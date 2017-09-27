More musical chairs on The View.

This time, the show has swapped out Jedidiah Bila for Meghan McCain in the Conservative Panelist chair.

That’s why Bila abruptly announced a couple Mondays back that she was leaving, effective immediately, eliciting gasps from the audience – found out McCain was moving in. Definitely an upgrade in terms of profile, what with outspoken McCain being the daughter of Sen. John McCain. The swap surely means more viewers – and more headlines. The View used to be a headline machine; not so much these days.

Bila’s abrupt exit came days after The View‘s Hillary Clinton interview, which had led to some conspiracy theorizing she got the hook for asking Clinton tough questions. Until word surfaced ABC was in talks with McCain, who had recently announced her exit from Fox News Channel. An announcement had been expected; Variety got it first.

McCain’s starting next month, joining the panel that includes Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Paula Faris, Sunny Hoston and Joy Behar — for now anyway. The show continues to be known as a revolving door, panelist on the show have one of the most dangerous jobs on daytime TV.

Among the exits, creator Barbara Walters bowed out in spring of ’14, followed by Sherri Shepherd, followed by Rosie O’Donnell’s return, and then her exit after just one season. Highly respected Republican strategist Nicolle Wallace was ill-suited for the show and much better suited for MSNBC/NBC News, where she’s tearing up the turf these days.

Other members of The View’s Come-And-Gone Club: Rosie Perez, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron Bure and Raven Symone.