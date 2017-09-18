Meghan McCain is eyeing The View. Sources confirm to Deadline that McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, is in talks to join ABC’s daytime talker. CNN was first to report the news.

McCain, a columnist, author and blogger, announced late last week that she was leaving Fox News Channel, where she had served as a co-host on Outnumbered and as a contributor. Her decision to leave FNC came not long after her father was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which he described as an aggressive brain cancer.

As for her political views, Meghan McCain has described herself as a Republican “who is liberal on social issues.”

Jedediah Bila, who has been a conservative voice on The View, announced during this morning’s broadcast that she was exiting the show and that today was her last day.