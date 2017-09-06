Sister, Sister alum Tim Reid and Alkoya Brunson (The Originals) are set for recurring roles in the upcoming first season of CBS/WBTV comedy Me, Myself & I.

Written by Dan Kopelman, Me, Myself & I stars Bobby Moynihan in a comedy about the defining moments in one man’s life over three distinct periods — as a 14-year-old in 1991 (Jack Dylan Grazer), at age 40 in present day (Moynihan) and at age 65 in 2042 (John Larroquette).

Reid and Brunson, will play the older and younger versions of Darryl (Jaleel White) respectively. Smart and savvy, Older Darryl (Reid) has remained the best friend and confidant of Alex Riley for almost 50 years. Confident and practical, Younger Darryl (Brunson) quickly becomes Alex’s best friend and collaborator on his inventions.

“I am excited to work with both of these amazing talents,” said Kopelman. “I have been a longtime fan of Tim’s for years, and have been watching Alkoya’s star rise to higher heights for quite some time. I can’t wait to see what they will bring to the roles of Older and Younger Darryl.”

Emmy-nominated for his starring role in Frank’s Place, Sister, Sister and WKRP in Cincinnati alum Reid most recently appeared on Treme and Greenleaf. His other credits also include Simon & Simon and That ’70s Show. Reid is repped by Sandy Joseph at SLJ Management and Mavrick Artists Agency.

Brunson’s credits include a recurring role on The Originals, co-starring on Constantine, and a lead role in BET movie Let The Church Say Amen, directed by Regina King. On the big screen, Brunson was most recently seen in supporting roles in Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures and Birth of a Nation. He’s repped by APA, Brevard Talent Group and Reel Talent.

Created by Kopelman, who executive produces with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor, Me, Myself & I is produced by Kapital Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.