The new trailer for 20th Century Fox’s Mazer Runner: The Death Cure has arrived and it promises to be the most dangerous mission yet for Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) and his Glader pals.

Wes Ball is back for a third time to direct the final installment of the trilogy based on the novels by James Dashner. In their final hurrah, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers into the Last City, the most dangerous and deadly WCKD-controlled labyrinth, to save their friends. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

The first trailer definitely serves up adrenaline-pumping action as Thomas and the Maze Runner crew try to survive all the dystopian obstacles thrown their way. There’s lots of running, high-speed trains, and a face to face confrontation with Patricia Clarkson’s villainous Ava Paige.

The movie is slated to open January 26, 2018.