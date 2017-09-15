Matthew Weiner is rounding out cast for The Romanoffs, the follow-up series to his Emmy winning Mad Men.

Joining the Amazon contemporary anthology series as guest stars are Corey Stoll (The Strain), Grammy winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Mike Doyle (Odd Mom Out), JJ Feild (Turn: Washington’s Spies), Janet Montgomery (Salem), and Emmy and Golden Globe nominated Paul Reiser (Red Oaks).

They join previously cast Isabelle Huppert, Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jack Huston and Amanda Peet.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Weiner, The Romanoffs is set around the globe featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Weiner is set to direct all episodes.The series is also executive produced and written by Semi Chellas (Mad Men). Kriss Turner Towner (The Bernie Mac Show), Blake McCormick (Mad Men), and Kathy Ciric (Z: The Beginning of Everything) co-executive produce.

The Romanoffs will debut on Prime Video next year.