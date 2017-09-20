BAFTA LA has set Matt Damon as the recipient of its Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film. Presented by Newegg, the prize is given to “a unique individual, upon whose work is stamped the indelible mark of authorship and commitment, and who has lifted the craft to new heights,” BAFTA said.

Damon recently attended the Venice Film Festival with Alexander Payne’s opening-night movie, Downsizing, and George Clooney’s Suburbicon. Clooney was the 2013 Kubrick Award honoree.

Damon joins this year’s previously announced honorees Dick Van Dyke, Ava DuVernay, Claire Foy and Kenneth Branagh. The Britannia Awards will take place on October 27 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Matt Damon is undoubtedly one of the most talented and respected actors working in film today. Having made a remarkable impact at a young age with Good Will Hunting, he has developed a phenomenal career — combining both big-budget studio movies and acclaimed independent films,” said BAFTA LA Chairman Kieran Breen. “As a favorite of some of the top contemporary directors in our industry, it seems particularly fitting that we are honoring his career with an award bearing the name of the legendary Stanley Kubrick.”

Other prior recipients of the prize include Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr, Warren Beatty, Jeff Bridges, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day Lewis, Robert De Niro, Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, George Lucas, Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg and Denzel Washington.

The AMD Britannia Awards are BAFTA Los Angeles’ highest accolades, recognizing British and international talent.