EXCLUSIVE: Keshet International is limbering up to bring Masters Of Dance to Mipcom next month as its flagship format offering. The original Israeli series is produced by Tedy Productions for Keshet Broadcasting and launched locally this summer, dominating ratings with an average 35.7 share.

The dance genre remains highly popular in the competition series landscape as networks continue to seek out talent shows with staying power. Masters Of Dance hails from the same partners who have been behind Rising Star, Master Class and A Star Is Born. I understand discussions with a U.S. broadcaster are already underway.

The studio-based competition series sees four renowned dance professionals vie to crown the country’s best dancer and to be named the Master of Dance. The established dancers, creators and choreographers each forms a new company in the audition round, and they go on to compete in head-to-head battles. Dancers are eliminated each week until two companies are left for a final showdown.

The series held audiences in Israel over the traditionally slow summer period. It’s been the most-watched show in the country for six out of 11 weeks, facing off with Season 8 of Survivor, and has had average audiences that are three times higher than the No. 2 show. It also increased the Channel 2 slot average by 23%. The demo split is 58% female and 42% male with 40% of all viewers in the 25-54 range.

Keshet Media Group CEO Avi Nir tells Deadline, “We have been looking for a concept in the dance show arena for three years and with Masters Of Dance we finally found the creative and emotional breakthrough we hoped for. In creating a new and original concept, Masters Of Dance set out to showcase highly professional dance company directors who would put their prestige and egos on the line, as well as remarkable dance talent fighting for fame. Those things combined have given our viewers a new experience of both personal and professional high-stakes, cutthroat competition.”