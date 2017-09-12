EXCLUSIVE: 24 alumna Mary Lynn Rajskub is set to co-star in the Kevin Hart/Universal comedy Night School, joining Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, and Taran Killam. Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee is at the helm of the film, which will bow in theaters September 28, 2018.

The pic follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance that they’ll pass the GED exam. The script was written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional work by Nick Stoller. Rajskub will play Theresa, a hardworking mom with several kids who got pregnant in high school and is now trying to earn her GED.

Hart is producing via his Hartbeat Productions along with Will Packer Productions. James Lopez is serving as exec producer and Kristin Lowe will oversee production on behalf of Universal.

Rajskub, perhaps best known for her role on Fox’s 24 and 24: Live Another Day, can be seen in the Taron Lexton-directed indie In Search of Fellini, with Maria Bello. She’s repped by APA, Thruline Entertainment, and Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox & Light, LLP.