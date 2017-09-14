Mary Daily has been named President of International Theatrical Marketing and Worldwide Home Media Entertainment replacing, in part, Nic Crawley who exited and went to the H Collective CEO job. The former Fox executive has a dual reporting structure to Megan Colligan, president of worldwide marketing and distribution and for home entertainment to COO Andrew Gumpert. She will start in her new post on Monday.

In her post for theatrical marketing, she will be responsible for the design, development and implementation of all marketing and advertising strategies for the studio. She will be responsible for shaping the marketing and distribution strategies for existing and emerging transactional platforms and will oversee sales, creative advertising, media, publicity, interactive marketing, brand and market research for all the studio’s home entertainment releases across digital and physical platforms.

She most recently served as President and Chief Marketing Officer, Worldwide Marketing for Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

“Mary’s creative business approach coupled with her campaign expertise will be integral as we expand Paramount’s content on digital and streaming platforms, On Demand, Blu Ray, DVD, and the newest distribution channels. We are thrilled to have Mary on board,” said Gumpert.

Daily was at Fox since 2011 where she was the creative catalyst behind the studio’s global in-home marketing unit, overseeing a fully integrated multi-platform marketing approach covering everything from tent pole movies to influencer-led content campaigns centering on immersive digital experiences, buzz-generating social media content and attention-driving communications initiatives.

While there, her portfolio included 20th Century Fox Film, FOX TV, FX, National Geographic and third party global partners including Awesomeness TV, DreamWorks Animation, E1, EuropaCorp, Lightstorm, Entertainment, MGM TV and Film, PATHE and Regency.

She worked on multi-platform campaigns for Avatar, Titanic, X-Men, Deadpool, The Bible and Sons of Anarchy. She also oversaw the marketing for The Martian VR Experience, the virtual reality endeavor from the Fox Innovation Lab at 20th Century Fox.

Prior to Fox, she was GM for New Program Enterprises, a division of MTV Networks International, where she drove multiple international initiatives including content acquisition and digital franchise strategies for pop culture properties such as Paramount franchise Jackass and launched the highly successful Rock Band internationally.