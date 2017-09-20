Netflix has released the first official trailer for Marvel’s The Punisher which begins with a poignant look-back at Frank’s family before they were killed, but turns brutal and bloody quickly.

The internet TV network is still being coy about the release date with more blackouts at the end of the clip where the premiere date would be shown.

The logline: After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

Cast also includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Deborah Ann Woll, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Michael Nathanson, Jaime Ray Newman, Jason R Moore, Daniel Webber and Paul Schulze (Nurse Jackie).

The Punisher is executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal), Jim Chory (Marvel’s The Defenders) and Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s The Defenders) who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television. Marvel’s The Punisher is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.