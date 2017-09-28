A day before Marvel’s Inhumans bows on ABC comes the first photos of the comics juggernaut’s next series. Have a look below at images from Marvel’s Runaways, which bows November 21 on Hulu.

Created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers — Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin and Allegra Acosta — who barely can stand one another but who must unite against a common foe: their parents. Also in the cast are Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, and Kip Pardue.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage along with Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

Here are the photos, the first with the half-dozens stars followed by a happier shot of Acosta as Molly Hernandez:

Hulu