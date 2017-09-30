Snapshot: New series premieres: ABC’s Marvel’s Inhumans (0.9 in 18-49, 3.8 million); Returning series all down, The Exorcist his series low.

The Marvel brand helped draw eyeballs to ABC’s Marvel’s Inhumans. Despite being one of the worst reviewed series in recent memory and following a limited IMAX theatrical release, the two-hour premiere of Inhumans posted a decent (by Friday) standards 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 Live+same day and 3.8 million total viewers. That was well below the series debuts of ABC’s previous Marvel dramas, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter on Tuesday though it edged the most recent Live+same day demo season averages for both. (0.8/0.7).

Fans of ABC’s sitcom Last Man Standing who are still fuming over the network’s cancellation, might like to know Inhumans performed well below the comedy’s last fall season opener (1.1, 6 million). Inhumans was off from the Premiere Friday delivery of the entire Friday 8-10 block (Last Man, Dr. Ken, Shark Tank) last year (1.1 in 18-49) though it topped CBS’ MacGyver and Fox’s The Exorcist last night. ABC’s Marvel dramas typically deliver the larger part of their overall ratings in delayed viewing, so Inhumans could improve its standing in Live+3 and Live+7 numbers.

FOX

A drama that has consistently been getting strong reviews but has been struggling to attract viewers, Fox’s The Exorcist (0.5, 1.7 million), continued its uphill battle, with its second season down -50% from its series opener a year ago to set a new demo series low (L+SD) for the adaptation of the classic 1973 film. Its lead-in, Hell’s Kitchen, drew 0.8 in 18-49, down -26%, and 3 million viewers.

CBS’s MacGyver, which was the big standout on the night a year ago with a strong 1.7 18-49 rating and 10.9 million viewers (L+SD) for its premiere, started its second season with about half of its series debut delivery (0.8, 6.6 million). The -53% year-vs-year demo drop for MacGyver at 8 PM pushed down Hawaii Five-0 (1.0, 8.5 million). Coming off a cast shakeup marked by the controversial exit of co-stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, Hawaii Five-0 was down -23% from its fall 2016 premiere. Both dramas were even with their most recent finales.

At 10 PM, Blue Bloods (1.1, 9.8 million), which served fans a bombshell, was off a more modest -15% from last fall’s opener and up a tenth from the finale. It was once again the top program of the night in the demo and total viewers, helping CBS win Friday.

NBC aired a repeat of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders and a two-hour Dateline (0.9, 5.1 million), which topped ABC’s 20/20 (0.6, 2.9 million) at 10 PM.