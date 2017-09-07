Films from Marvel and Star Wars that now go to Netflix will move to Disney’s planned ad-free direct-to-consumer streaming service, CEO Bob Iger said today at an investor gathering.

“We’re going to launch big, and we’re going to launch hot” by late 2019, he told the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. He expects to include four or five original series, and three or four Disney-branded movies per year on the new service.

No word yet on pricing although he says “we intend to get more specific about that in the months ahead.”

The fate of the Marvel and Star Wars films was the main question left hanging early last month when Iger announced his plan to offer direct to consumer services for Disney and Pixar productions, and for ESPN.

The ESPN offering will be available this spring with 10,000 sporting events not on the linear channel.

Over time “this will be a sports marketplace platform” similar to iTunes, he says. Users will be able to “buy almost on an a la carte basis” sports and events that interest them.

“The goal eventually is to create something that the sports fan can use to design what the sports experience will be,” he says.