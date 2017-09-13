EXCLUSIVE: Domenick Lombardozzi has been cast in Martin Scorsese’s Netflix film The Irishman, along with Jeremy Luke and Joseph Russo. They guys are joining a nifty ensemble that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, and Jack Huston.

The drama is about Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), a reputed hitman suspected of involvement in the disappearance and murder of Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa. It’s based on the 2003 novel I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. Lombardozzi will play Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno, head of the Genovese crime family.

Producers of The Irishman are expected to be Scorsese, Gaston Pavlovich, Jane Rosenthal, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff.

Lombardozzi will next be seen in the Hans Petter Moland-directed revenge thriller Hard Powder, starring Liam Neesom. Repped by Gersh and Leverage Management, Lombardozzi’s other credits include Boardwalk Empire, The Wire, and Bridge of Spies.

REX/Shutterstock

Luke and Russo will be playing the Andretta Brothers, mob associates of the Genovese crime family and alleged hitman. The two can currently be seen in the Netflix series Small Shots, starring as New York actors on quest to audition for a Martin Scorsese movie. Ironically, they don’t book the Scorsese film.

Luke is repped by Global Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment, while Russo is with MJ Management.