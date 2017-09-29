NBC has ordered a second season of its comedy Marlon starring Marlon Wayans. Following the series’ solid summer run, the renewal was not in doubt, with the network and producers over the past few weeks discussing the size of the order and the time frame for the show’s return. Season 1 consisted of 10 episodes (as opposed to the standard 13) and was originally slated for midseason 2017 but did not get on the air until the summer. I hear the producers had been looking for in-season Season 2 run and a non-abbreviated order. The exact number of episodes for next season has still TBD.

Marlon, from writer/executive producer Christopher Moynihan, is the latest NBC multi-camera series to launch in the summer and do well enough to earn a renewal, following Undateable and The Carmichael Show. The 9 PM. edition of Marlon averaged a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers overall (Live+same day), making it the summer’s #1 new scripted series on the Big 4 networks in 18-49 and total viewers. Marlon wrapped its season on Sept. 13 by matching the show’s season highs with both its 9 PM and 9:30 telecasts.

Loosely inspired by the real life of star Marlon Wayans, this update to the classic family comedy centers on a loving (but sometimes inappropriate) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very-together ex-wife. While his misguided fatherly advice, unstoppable larger-than-life personality and unpredictable Internet superstardom might get in the way sometimes, for Marlon family really always does come first — even if he’s the biggest kid of all.

The cast includes Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb, Diallo Riddle, Notlim Taylor and Amir O’Neil.

Moynihan executive produces with Marlon Wayans, Rick Alvarez and Michael Rotenberg. Marlon is produced by Universal Television, Bicycle Path Productions, Baby Way Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.