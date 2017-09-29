Longtime Epix president and CEO Mark Greenberg will exit the premium network, where he has been president and CEO since its launch. The move comes after MGM completed its $1 billion buyout of the company, which was formed in 2008 as a venture of MGM, Lionsgate and Paramount. MGM chief Gary Barber announced the news to staff in a memo this morning (read it below).

Greenberg had inked a new contract in November 2016 but said today was the “right time to leave” following the MGM deal.

“Founding Epix and building it over the past nine years into a thriving and successful business has been one of the great accomplishments of my professional life,” Greenberg said in a statement, which also touted MGM boss Gary Barber. “With the completion of the integration of Epix into MGM, I have decided that I am ready to move on to other interesting and exciting opportunities in the media and entertainment industry that will allow me to tap into my entrepreneurial spirit and build on my experience at Epix. While this is a difficult personal decision, I know that now is the right time to leave.”

In April, MGM agreed to pay $1.03 billion for Viacom’s 49.8% interest and Lionsgate’s 31.2% of the premium network business.

Variety first reported the news today, saying Epix’s EVP Programming, Strategy and Enterprises Monty Sarhan will run Epix on an interim basis.

Here’s Barber’s memo: