EXCLUSIVE: A new TV series is being developed, loosely based on the life of famed criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos. The production/management company The Firm’s Jeff Kwatinetz and entertainment lawyer Kenny Meiselas have acquired the rights to produce the TV series. This comes after the three men worked together as executive producers on ABC’s Notorious.

Notorious, a one-hour drama series, focused on the interaction and manipulation between media and the law. “We were proud to examine media manipulation before #FakeNews became a household phrase. This time we will go to much more extreme places inspired by real stories and real characters swimming in the murky waters of high profile criminal defense,” said Meiselas. “It’s a shocking world bordering on insanity.”

The new series will delve into the world of a high-profile lawyer who is a superstar inside the courtroom but must navigate a very dark world of drugs, gambling, sex, and the mob among other things in his personal life. As we noted, it is very loosely based on Geragos’ own life although the high-profile lawyer has taken on some very big cases.

“I like to say it’s loosely based on my life in the courtroom and very loosely on my life outside the courtroom,” Geragos said with a laugh. “It really is going to show the insanity of what happens inside the criminal justice system on a daily basis.” He said that while there is no series title yet for the show, they see the new series as a cross between Perry Mason and Ray Donovan.

Geragos has been involved in some of the most high-profile cases over the past several decades including those involving clients Michael Jackson, Susan McDougal, Scott Peterson, Winona Ryder, politician Gary Condit, NASCAR driver Jeremy Mayfield, and musician Chris Brown to name only a few.