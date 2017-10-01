Musician-actor Marilyn Manson was injured tonight during a concert at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York when a prop fell on him while performing. He was taken from the stage on a stretcher and the concert was canceled.

As seen in the video below from a concert attendee, Manson was performing and started to climb a giant set piece of two giant pistols. While doing so, the prop fell on him. Journalist Katerine Turman, who was also at the concert, tweeted that he was taken to the hospital and says that he only sustained a leg injury. Manson and his band launched his “Heaven Upside Down” tour just two days ago in Maryland. No word on additional details of his injury or whether or not this will affect the tour.

Manson rose to fame in the ’90s as a shock rocker that combined macabre and glam rock. He turned to acting when he made his film debut David Lynch’s 1997 film Lost Highway and had a small part in Jawbreaker. He went on to TV where he appeared in Californication and Eastbound and Down. Most recently he was part of the cast of WGN’s Salem, and played a recurring character on Sons of Anarchy, and voiced The Shadow on ABC’s Once Upon A Time.