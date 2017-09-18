There will be no second season for Mariah Carey’s E! docuseries Mariah’s World.

The decision is not a surprise. E! had indicated the docuseries would run only for the eight-episode order.

“E!’s Mariah’s World was an eight-part event that chronicled her 2016 world tour,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “It was exciting to bring our viewers inside the private world of one of today’s most iconic stars as she returned to the stage last year. “

The series followed Carey as she launched her Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour of the UK, Europe and Africa, all while planning her upcoming wedding to Australian business mogul James Packer. The series took an intimate look at Carey, along with family, friends and her inner circle. Mariah’s World aired globally across E!’s 17 international channels reaching 153 countries in 24 languages.

The series’ premiere episode opened strong with 2.2 million total viewers, but continually lost steam over the eight-episode run. The later episodes drew just 510,000-810,000 viewers each.