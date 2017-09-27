Oscar-nominated Room director Lenny Abrahamson’s next movie, the ghost story The Little Stranger will open over Labor Day weekend next year, Aug. 31, it was announced by Focus Features today.

Also added to Focus’ slate next year is Joel Edgerton’s Boy Erased on September 28 and Josie Rourke’s Mary, Queen of Scots on November 2. Both will be limited releases.

Currently, The Little Stranger is the only wide release over Labor Day weekend next year, which is good news for exhibitors because most major studios avoided the release of wide entries over the summer end holiday this year. The Little Stranger stars Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, Will Poulter, and Charlotte Rampling and is based on Sarah Waters’ novel about Dr Faraday (Gleeson), a country doctor, who is called to a patient at the decrepit estate where his mother was a housemaid. Together with the estate’s family, he begins to learn how their story intertwines with his own.

Based on Garrard Conley’s memoir, and with a cast that includes ​Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, and Edgerton, Boy Erased follows Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a gay conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith.

From Working Title, Mary, Queen of Scotts (Saoirse Ronan) explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart. Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth 1 (Margot Robbie). Each young Queen beholds her “sister” in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty.