EXCLUSIVE: Marc Evans, who has been at Paramount Pictures for the past 14 years and most recently as President of the Motion Picture Group — upped from production president only two years ago — is on his way out and heading into a producing deal, Deadline hears. We hear that he has begun to negotiate his exit now.

The well-liked Evans weathered the changeover in leadership that saw the late Brad Grey exit and former Fox Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman/CEO Jim Gianopolus come in to head the studio. It’s not clear who might replace Evans in the post.

Evans has been responsible for the studio’s film operations and also oversaw animation. It was rumored that he might not stay at the studio when Gianopolus first arrived, but it seems the incoming Chairman/CEO decided to give Evans a chance to prove himself. Gianopolus came in just six months ago but the release schedule has just been plain bad. The last several films from Paramount — xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Rings, Monster Trucks, Ghost in the Shell, Transformers: The Last Knight and Baywatch – have not performed well at the box office and there has been some talk for awhile that Evans – known for his strong filmmaker relationships — was in over his head. For instance, Baywatch was a debacle from start to finish, changing the IP up and away from its core, built-in audience of males and then pairing Dwayne Johnson with Zach Efron in an R-rated comedy, the marketing miss and even the date of release are all endemic of the problems that are continuing at Paramount.

Evans strong relationships with filmmakers, amiable nature and vast knowledge of the production process should suit him well as a producer. Evans also has also worked on a number of the biggest studio franchises over the years including Paranormal Activity, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The exec came into the post to replace Adam Goodman in 2015 after serving as the president of production for five years and he has been at the studio since 2003.