Girls‘ alumna Jemima Kirke is set to recur opposite Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the high-profile 10-episode Netflix series Maniac. Character details are being kept under wraps.

Maniac, written by Patrick Somerville based on the 2014 Norwegian series, revolves around the fantasy worlds of Hill and Stone’s characters. Filming is underway on the Paramount TV/Anonymous Content dark comedy in New York City, with Cary Fukunaga set to direct all episodes.

Kirke co-starred opposite Lena Dunham as Jessa on all six seasons of Girls. She can be seen in the recently released The Little Hours and recently wrapped a starring role in Untogether, written and directed by Emma Forest. She’s repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.