Girls‘ alumna Jemima Kirke is set to recur opposite Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the high-profile 10-episode Netflix series Maniac. Character details are being kept under wraps.

Related
'Our Souls At Night' Trailer: Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Love & Netflix

Maniac, written by Patrick Somerville based on the 2014 Norwegian series, revolves around the fantasy worlds of Hill and Stone’s characters. Filming is underway on the Paramount TV/Anonymous Content dark comedy in New York City, with Cary Fukunaga set to direct all episodes.

Kirke co-starred opposite Lena Dunham as Jessa on all six seasons of Girls. She can be seen in the recently released The Little Hours and recently wrapped a starring role in Untogether, written and directed by Emma Forest. She’s repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.