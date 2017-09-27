EXCLUSIVE: Twentieth Century Fox Film has acquired Rock the Bells, a pitch from Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee. He will direct the hybrid Christmas family comedy, which will be written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Lee and Tajamika Paxton will produce under Lee’s Blackmaled Productions banner. Melanie Clark, VP Production and Development for Blackmaled Productions, will oversee.

Vanessa Morrison, Nate Hopper and Karen Toliver will oversee for the studio. They are keeping the specifics under wraps, but it is a good time for Lee, coming off the sleeper summer hit Girls Trip, the first $100 million-grossing film with an all-African-American creative team in front of and behind the camera. Lee reteamed with producer Will Packer and is currently shooting Night School, starring Kevin Hart and Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish.

Lee is repped by Paradigm and Del, Shaw, Moonves.