Prolific UK television and feature film scribe Stewart Harcourt has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

This is the first concentrated effort in the U.S. for Harcourt, creator of ITV’s Maigret starring Rowan Atkinson. His other TV work includes Dracula for BBC1, Treasure Island (Sky1), Hearts and Bones starring Michael Fassbender and Damien Lewis, Love and Marriage (ITV1) and last year’s praised Churchill’s Secret starring Michael Gambon on Masterpiece.

Harcourt has developed in the feature and long form space for filmmakers such as Pierre Morel (Taken) and was nominated by the Royal Television Society for Best Drama on Hearts and Bones.

Harcourt follows notables such as Michael Hirst and Julian Fellowes, as the latest in a line of UK scribes who have crossed over to U.S. and global television. He began his career as a writer on ITV’S Peak Practice and went on to make his mark penning six separate Agatha Christie Miss Marple installments for ITV.

In addition to ICM Partners, Harcourt is repped by Sentient and by United in the UK.