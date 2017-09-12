EXCLUSIVE: Madeline Brewer who stars as Janine on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and will return to Season 2 of the program which has been nominated for 13 Emmys this year, has inked with CAA.

Brewer, who works in both TV and film, has several features with lead roles upcoming. She just signed on Rupert Wyatt’s Captive State, Blumhouse’s CAM, Mark Webber’s Flesh and Blood and Mitzi Peirone’s Braid. Brewer, who is one of those actresses who steadily works, also had roles in Orange is the New Black, Black Mirror, Hemlock Grove, and Brett Easton Ellis’ The Deleted.

Her indie work includes Lindsay Copeland’s Hedgehog (which also stars The Handmaid’s Tale Emmy-nominated Ann Dowd) and Takashi Doescher’s Moon Shine Still.

She will continue to be managed by Inphenate and law firm Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham. She had previously been at ICM Partners but was without representation for a few months prior to signing with CAA.