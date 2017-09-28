CBS has sealed a multiplatform syndication deal for its Téa Leoni-starring Madam Secretary, which comes ahead of the drama series’ Season 4 premiere on October 8.

As part of the pact, WE tv has acquired off-network rights beginning in Q1 2017, with Netflix scoring an SVOD deal that will see all three previous seasons of the CBS Television Studios/Revelations Entertainment series available immediately, with Season 4 expected in mid-2018. CBS-owned stations will serve as a launch group for broadcast syndication on weekends beginning in fall 2018.

“CBS dramas continue to be in demand on all viewing platforms as their subscribers and viewers covet content that appeals to mass audiences,” said CBS Corp’s Scott Koondel, Chief Content Licensing Officer. “This proven off-network model will provide tremendous incremental value for both CBS and our licensing partners.”

Madam Secretary stars Leoni as U.S. Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, who drives international diplomacy, battles office politics and circumvents protocol as she negotiates global and domestic issues, both at the White House and at home.

“Our growing viewership has demonstrated a clear interest in real and relatable characters through WE tv originals on Thursday and Friday nights and popular acquired shows like Madam Secretary, an acclaimed series that aligns well with our brand,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv.

Series creator Barbara Hall is executive producer with Lori McCreary, David Grae, Eric Stoltz and Morgan Freeman.