EXCLUSIVE: Lyriq Bent and Netflix are doubling down on their relationship with the Rookie Blue alum joining the streaming service’s Nappily Ever After.

This final piece of the core roles for the Sanaa Lathan-starring movie based on Trisha R. Thomas’ 2000 novel follows Bent’s casting last October as one of the male leads in Spike Lee’s upcoming Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

In the Haifaa Al-Mansour-directed Nappily, Bent will play Will Wright, a creative hair stylist and salon owner who begins a relationship with Lathan’s Violet Jones as she goes through major life changes. Grace & Frankie’s Ernie Hudson, Greenleaf’s Lynne Whitfield and American Gods’ Ricky Whittle are also starring.

Nappily is from an original script by Tina Chism with rewrites from Lisa Loomer, Adam Brooks and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Production is underway in Atlanta.

Having come off several seasons of Rookie Blue, 2015’s BET/CBC miniseries The Book Of Negroes and Lifetime’s Mary Kills People, Bent’s dance card is already pretty full going into next year. The actor is also in Tyler Perry’s She’s Living My Life opposite Empire and Hidden Figures’ Taraji P Henson. That Lionsgate pic is set to open over Easter weekend 2018.

Canadian-raised Bent is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, The Associates Talent & Literary Management in Toronto and managed by Gorav Seth of Seth Management.