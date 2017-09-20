EXCLUSIVE: Lucy DeVito (How My Grandparents Fell in Love, the film of Speech and Debate) and Max Crumm (Broadway’s 2007 Grease! revival) will co-star off-Broadway in Hot Mess, a romantic comedy by Dan Rothenberg (Suburban Boy; Regretrosexual) and Colleen Crabtree (Heavy Phones; Regretrosexual). Jonathan Silverstein (tick, tick…BOOM; john & jen;), will stage the show at the Jerry Orbach Theater, with performances slated to begin November 7th and opening the 16th.

Hot Mess Company

The play is described this way: “Angst ridden Max (Crumm) and mildly unstable Elanor (DeVito) are soul mates. They have revealed every crazy and embarrassing quirk to each other, which has only brought them closer. However, there is one issue that Max is holding onto. Elanor (yes, it’s spelled that way) has discussed her ex-boyfriends with Max. Max hasn’t quite mentioned his. Hot Mess proves that sometimes in order to find yourself, you have to get lost.”

DeVito, whose parents are thesps Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, has been seen in Steel Magnolias and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. She recently performed in How My Grandparents Fell In Love, an acclaimed new play that was part of Ensemble Studio Theatre’s most recent marathon of one-acts. Crumm was recently in the spoof Disaster! on Broadway. Paul Molnar (Alphabetical Order) completes the cast in several roles.

The show will feature a set by Tobin Ost, costumes by Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting by Matthew Richards and sound by Bart Fasbender. Casting is by David Caparelliotis. The producers are Jay Alix and Una Jackman.