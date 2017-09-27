Friday, November 17 in New York and Los Angeles, with an expansion on December 1st. After acquiring Louis C.K.’s latest film I Love You, Daddy out of the Toronto International Film Festival for a reported $5M, The Orchard will open the film onin New York and Los Angeles, with an expansion on December 1

C.K. directed, wrote, produced and stars in this dark comedy which also headlines John Malkovich, Chloe Grace Moretz, Rose Byrne, Edie Falco, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Helen Hunt, and Ebonee Noel. Vernon Chatman also wrote the story with CK and the movie was shot on 35M black and white film. Chatman, John Skidmore, Dave Becky and Ryan Cunningham are also producers.

I Love You, Daddy takes a look at artists, a scandal surrounding them and fatherhood. Pic centers around Glen Topher (C.K.) and his daughter (Chlöe Grace Moretz), who is seduced by a much older, notoriously creepy director and potential pedophile, played by John Malkovich.